The Lagos state police arrested the suspect, whose real name is Usang Effiong, alongside his accomplice, Mathew Abam.

He was arrested following a petition by his employers Mr. and Mrs. Okoye who alleged that he stole their valuables, including a Toyota Camry saloon car, $5,000, six new shirts and a Motorola mobile telephone 11 days after he was employed.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, in a statement, revealed that the suspect was nabbed at his hideout in the Agege area of Lagos two months after he disappeared and some of the stolen items were recovered.

According to the statement, the suspect confessed to how he committed the crime with the help of the couple's former domestic help, Abam.

He narrated that after finding out where Mr. Okoye keeps his bedroom key, he duplicated the living room key to gain access to the room.

Oti said, "It was on October 23 that he made up his mind to break into the couple's bedroom. And to do so undetected, he disconnected the CCTV camera that would have recorded his activities, picked up the bedroom key and constructively broke into the couple's room, stole their valuables and thereafter, drove off with their car."

The suspect also disclosed that robbing the couple was an easy task for him following the tips he got from the domestic help who was dismissed before he was employed.

Peters confessed that his accomplice is a member of his syndicate and had briefed him with all the necessary information.