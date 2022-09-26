RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

House keeper in court for allegedly stealing employer’s N1.6m jewellery

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 27- year- old house keeper, Blessing Ochong, was on Monday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing employer’s jewellery worth N1.6million.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The defendant, who resides at 56, Igbehinadu St., Bolade Oshodi, is charged with theft.

Recommended articles

The Prosecution Counsel , Insp Glory Goodday, told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 8 at 3, Irepodun St., Oke- Ira, Ogba, Lagos.

Goodday told the court that the complainant, Mrs Zainab Okwuosa’s gold jewellery and a wedding ring worth N1.6million got missing after the defendant finished cleaning her room.

The prosecutor said tbat the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

The offence, he said. contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr M. A Adegbaye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in likesum.

Adegbaye adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

‘Don’t vote for killers’, Jonathan advises Nigerians

‘Don’t vote for killers’, Jonathan advises Nigerians

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

500,000 Nigerians await repatriation from 3 countries -Commissioner

500,000 Nigerians await repatriation from 3 countries -Commissioner

Judgment: LASTMA not revenue generating agency – rights activist

Judgment: LASTMA not revenue generating agency – rights activist

2023 Elections: Sanwo-Olu advises Nigerians to shun violence, negative tendencies

2023 Elections: Sanwo-Olu advises Nigerians to shun violence, negative tendencies

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The building located on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area collapsed on Friday, September 23, 2022. (Punch)

BREAKING: Another storey building has collapsed in Lagos

How we arrested 10 bullion van robbery suspects – Abia CP (TheWhistlerNG)

Police arrest ex-DSS operative, 9 others for N390m bullion van robbery

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans

BREAKING: Court sentences Evans to 21-year imprisonment for kidnapping