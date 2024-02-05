ADVERTISEMENT
House help steals employer's baby in Lagos, buyer abandons infant amid Police manhunt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The buyer abandoned the baby at Alade Market, Shomolu, because of intense manhunt and pressure from the police.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed on Monday that the buyer abandoned the baby as the police dragnet was closing in.

“In the early hours of Monday, the buyer abandoned the baby at Alade Market, Shomolu, because of intense manhunt and pressure from the police.

“The baby was promptly rescued by the police. She has been handed over to her parents after they positively identified her,’’ Hundeyin stated.

An X user, simply identified as @Simmm_K raised alarm in a Saturday post that a house help absconded with the baby belonging to her boss.

“A house help ran away with my colleague’s baby this Saturday morning between 1 am and 2 am in Shomolu,’’ the X user posted.

@Simmm_K, who shared the picture of the teenage house help and the baby, appealed to the police and members of the public to help find the baby. She also posted a telephone number to be reached whenever or wherever the house help or baby was found.

She later updated the post stating that the house help had been arrested at Ikorodu but without the baby. According to Simmm_K, the house help confessed to having sold the baby for ₦800,000.

Simmm_K further updated her post that the baby had been found in the early hours of Monday.

“I’m glad to notify everyone that the baby was found this morning at Shomolu.

“Many thanks to everyone and the police for helping. The baby is united with the family,’’ she posted.

