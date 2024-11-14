ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hotel manager mobbed after guest died on the facility’s premises

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was attacked on the hotel’s premises, sparking outrage from the aggrieved mob.

Hotel manager mobbed after guest died on the facility’s premises
Hotel manager mobbed after guest died on the facility’s premises

Recommended articles

The assault occurred on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, around 12:40 p.m., shortly after Akinolu, who had visited the hotel to meet with a man to whom he had paid ₦50,000 for musical equipment, was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals.

Witnesses reported that Akinolu began vomiting blood after the assault, and despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead by a doctor on duty.

Akinolu’s death led to a violent retaliation from residents, who gathered at the hotel and attacked the establishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the course of the altercation, the hotel manager was injured, and some property, including musical instruments, was damaged. The Ogun State Police Command has pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A spokesperson for the police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, stating that investigations were ongoing. She explained that Akinolu's father had reported the matter to the Ajuwon Division, detailing that his son had gone to the hotel for the arranged meeting, which resulted in his tragic death.

In addition to the injuries to the manager, Odutola confirmed that the attack had caused significant damage to hotel property, including the musical instruments.

Police officers were deployed to the scene to restore order, and Akinolu’s body was taken to a morgue in Olambe for examination and autopsy.

This incident follows a similar case earlier in October, when a 32-year-old man, Lanre Ogungbe, was found dead in a hotel room in Soyoye, Abeokuta, under suspicious circumstances. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Mutfwang endorses ₦70,000 minimum wage for State workers

Governor Mutfwang endorses ₦70,000 minimum wage for State workers

Pastor Oyedepo advises youths to be job creators for greater impact & success

Pastor Oyedepo advises youths to be job creators for greater impact & success

Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja’s remains taken to Abuja for State burial

Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja’s remains taken to Abuja for State burial

OAU to give waiver for extra-year students after suicide scandal

OAU to give waiver for extra-year students after suicide scandal

Very Dark Man arrives court in Edo attire, cheered by fans, for Falana & Falz case

Very Dark Man arrives court in Edo attire, cheered by fans, for Falana & Falz case

King Charles turns 76, continues work duties despite cancer diagnosis

King Charles turns 76, continues work duties despite cancer diagnosis

[Opinion]: Is MC Oluomo's emergence as NURTW boss Tinubu's masterplan for 2027

[Opinion]: Is MC Oluomo's emergence as NURTW boss Tinubu's masterplan for 2027

Wike draws battle line with Atiku over 2027 presidential bid in PDP

Wike draws battle line with Atiku over 2027 presidential bid in PDP

Why I declared war against street beggars in Abuja - Wike

Why I declared war against street beggars in Abuja - Wike

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bayelsa police recovers extorted ₦10m, arrests erring officers

Bayelsa police recovers extorted ₦10m, arrests erring officers

Sales rep ‘japa’ after ordering food and drinks worth ₦23,500 at restaurant

Sales rep ‘japa’ after ordering food and drinks worth ₦23,500 at restaurant

Terrorists behead 2 women for refusing to get raped

Terrorists behead two women for refusing to get raped

FRSC rescue team

15 dead, 13 injured as bus collides with truck in Katsina