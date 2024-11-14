Hotel manager mobbed after guest died on the facility’s premises

The assault occurred on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, around 12:40 p.m., shortly after Akinolu, who had visited the hotel to meet with a man to whom he had paid ₦50,000 for musical equipment, was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals.

Witnesses reported that Akinolu began vomiting blood after the assault, and despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead by a doctor on duty.

Akinolu’s death led to a violent retaliation from residents, who gathered at the hotel and attacked the establishment.

In the course of the altercation, the hotel manager was injured, and some property, including musical instruments, was damaged. The Ogun State Police Command has pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A spokesperson for the police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, stating that investigations were ongoing. She explained that Akinolu's father had reported the matter to the Ajuwon Division, detailing that his son had gone to the hotel for the arranged meeting, which resulted in his tragic death.

In addition to the injuries to the manager, Odutola confirmed that the attack had caused significant damage to hotel property, including the musical instruments.

Police officers were deployed to the scene to restore order, and Akinolu’s body was taken to a morgue in Olambe for examination and autopsy.