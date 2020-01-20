A popular city DJ in Kenya’s capital Nairobi is currently fighting for survival at the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital after being shot by the member of parliament for Embakasi, a division of Nairobi.

Babu Owino allegedly shot Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve, a popular city DJ on his neck after a dispute erupted between them on the morning of Friday, January 17, at the high-end club based in Kilimani estate.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the MP was arrested by police and locked up at Kilimani Police Station after the management of the hotel where the bloody incident occurred made a formal complaint.

An excerpt of police statement reads: "It was reported by one George Otieno, a security manager at B Club located along Galana road within Kilimani that on Friday, January 17, at around 7 am, Honourable Babu Owino, MP for Embakasi East, was in the club when the argued with the DJ of the club namely Felix Orinda. He then drew his pistol and shot the DJ on the heck."

As police investigations are underway, some angry Kenyans have been pouring out their disgust, saying Babu Owino’s conduct is not only criminal but also unbecoming of a lawmaker.