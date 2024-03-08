ADVERTISEMENT
Hospital owner allegedly causes pregnant woman's death through surgery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hospital owner carried out the surgery on the pregnant woman unlawfully.

Ademuyiwa, whose residential address was not provided, is charged with murder.

The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, did not take her plea for want of jurisdiction. Osho said that she needed advice from Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). She said that the defendant should be kept at the Agodi correctional facility, Ibadan, pending the DPP’s advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 23 for mention. The prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, had told the court that Ademuyiwa committed the offence on February 23 and February 24.

Adegbite alleged that the defendant, who owns a hospital at Koloko Olopometa, Ibadan, unlawfully caused the death of one pregnant Shakirat Akinlade, 45, by carrying out surgery on her unlawfully.

Adegbite said that the offence contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

