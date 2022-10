Hospital delivers mentally-challenged woman of twins in Ekiti

“Iya Kamo’’ and the new babies are doing well, spokesman of the hospital, Mr Bank Akinnuoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He thanked the hospital’s management and the Ido/Osi Local Government Council for its timely response to the hospital’s call.

“Iya Kamo’’ had a child with whom she roamed the streets of Ido-Ekiti before Saturday’s delivery.

NAN gathered that she regained her consciousness while she was pregnant and the hospital had been giving her antenatal care.

Reacting to the delivery, chairman of Ido-Osi Local Government Council, Dr Sola Ogunsina, expressed gratitude to God and to the management and staff of the hospital for taking care of the woman and the babies.

He presented cash gifts to support the needs of mother and babies and called on well-meaning Nigerians to extend humanitarian gestures to the trio considering the mother’s situation.