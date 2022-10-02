RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hospital delivers mentally-challenged woman of twins in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

A mentally-challenged woman in Ekiti, popularly called `Iya Kamo’, was delivered of a set of twins, a boy and a girl, on Saturday.

Chairman of Ido-Osi Local Government Council, Dr. Sola Ogunsina in cap with the hospital attendant, mother and the twins on hospital bed.
“Iya Kamo’’ and the new babies are doing well, spokesman of the hospital, Mr Bank Akinnuoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He thanked the hospital’s management and the Ido/Osi Local Government Council for its timely response to the hospital’s call.

“Iya Kamo’’ had a child with whom she roamed the streets of Ido-Ekiti before Saturday’s delivery.

NAN gathered that she regained her consciousness while she was pregnant and the hospital had been giving her antenatal care.

Reacting to the delivery, chairman of Ido-Osi Local Government Council, Dr Sola Ogunsina, expressed gratitude to God and to the management and staff of the hospital for taking care of the woman and the babies.

He presented cash gifts to support the needs of mother and babies and called on well-meaning Nigerians to extend humanitarian gestures to the trio considering the mother’s situation.

It is unclear whether any member of her family has showed up at the hospital since she was delivered of the babies.

