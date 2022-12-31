Horror show in Ogun community as ritualists exhume skulls from graves

According to findings by The Punch, the ritualists have been carrying out the absurd act in the area for the past two months as they usually wait for people to retire to bed at night before striking.

A source confirmed to the paper that the ritualists invaded different parts of the town, and dug out graves to exhume skulls and other vital human parts.

Some of the residents also said they have counted over 40 graves that have been desecrated by the daredevil ritualists.

Even though the culprits have succeeded in carting away scores of human heads since they started operating in the community about two months ago, nobody has been arrested for the act, residents lamented.

Meanwhile, the Ipokia residents also said that none of the security agencies which include the police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the So-Safe Corps, and the Amotekun Corps had made any intervention whatsoever to track down those responsible for the act.

A source said: “They sneak into people’s compounds, dig the graves, and removed the skull and any other parts they need.

“They will do it in a manner residents won’t wake up to know there is anything going on around them. You will just wake up in the morning to see that the grave in your compound has been dug and the skull removed. But nobody has been arrested since two months ago when this aberration started.”

Samuel Adeyemi, an elder in the Ipokia community who spoke to newsmen, said two corpses were dug out in his compound on Friday, lamenting that nobody was doing anything to curtail the act.

The elder said the ritualists were becoming more emboldened in their bid to raid as many tombs and steal skulls for reasons best known to them, adding that he had reported the incident to the police who were yet to take any step.

“Dead bodies are no longer safe in Ipokia because some people want to become billionaires overnight. Please help us,” Adeyemi lamented.