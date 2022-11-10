Hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Ogun

According to Daily Trust, suspected hoodlums, numbering about eight jumped over the fence into the premises and set the building ablaze in the early hours of Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Before the incident, Azeez Hamzat, the security guard of the building was said to have made a distress call to the police around 1 am.

The arsonists reportedly soaked loaves of bread with petrol and threw them into the building.

The Registration Area Officer’s office and the conference room were affected by the fire.

Non-sensitive materials were also destroyed by the fire.

Confirming the incident, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye said the situation was put under control by the fire brigade.

“It is correct that our office was set on fire. The police are investigating. I do not know what to say. I’m in shock myself. We called the police and other security agencies at night. The fire brigade put the situation under control. The level of damage is still being assessed.

“It is very shocking and untoward. The security agencies are doing their very best. We are meeting again later today to come up with other strategies (toward securing our facilities).”