Hoodlums invade university’s off-campus hostels in Kano

Damilare Famuyiwa

The invaders were said to have made away with the belongings of some of the students.

Police is investigating the incident [Punch]
Police is investigating the incident [Punch]

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa disclosed this development on Monday, February 19, 2024.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @Smashingdollar3, who shared clips of the invasion on his page, narrated that some suspected thieves invaded the area but the students combined to give them a hot chase.

He noted that upon their return to the hostel, some hoodlums came to the area and started banging on their doors and windows, brandishing machetes and accusing the students of not coming out to chase the thieves who had invaded the community.

@Smashingdollar3 narrated further that despite the intervention of the police, the hoodlums kept harassing them without minding the presence of the armed police.

He tweeted, “This is what happened at KUST. These people that came now were saying, ‘Why did we not join in chasing the thieves that came’ and we also came out to chase the thieves that came here around midnight but we could not catch them.

“We returned around 3:30 am and entered the room. Suddenly some guys numbering about six and armed with machetes, banging on our doors that why were we indoor when the thieves came around.

“When the police came, they were still harassing us without minding the police. See how they scattered everywhere. If they had been able to get hold of one person, that is how they could have killed the person. Is it a crime to come to school in here?”

A video of the scene of the incidents showed some of the alleged hostel windows being damaged, the frames removed and the window glasses broken.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, who confirmed the incident, noted that an investigation had begun to identify the suspects and bring them to justice while stating that no casualty was recorded.

Kiyawa said, “The incident was reported and the Wudil DPO was at the scene of the incident. There were no casualty recorded but the police have commenced an investigation into the matter. This incident was not an attack actually. It was an invasion by some suspected hoodlums. Some of the students alleged that their possessions were stolen.”

There have, however, been growing concerns over the safety of schools and students across the country in recent times following a series of recorded attacks on students and schools in some parts of the country.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

