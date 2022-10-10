RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hoodlums gun down APC youth leader in Enugu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Okechukwu was killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

Lucky Okechukwu. [Twitter:@OfficialAPCNYL]

Okechukwu, a youth leader in Igbo-Eze South Local Government of the state, was killed on the night of Saturday, October 8, 2022, The Punch reports.

Even though police are yet to confirm the incident due as details remain sketchy, the paper gathered that the deceased was shot dead in the Unadu area of the town.

An APC chieftain in Enugu, who asked to be kept anonymous because he was not authorised to speak for the party confirmed the incident.

The source, who couldn't confirm the real name of the victim, said he received the news of his murder on Saturday.

The source's word: “Yes, it is true. I don’t know his real name but we received information that he was shot dead by gunmen last night. If the party want to speak on the incident, it will definitely be going to issue a statement on that.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, couldn't take his calls nor respond to text messages when contacted on telephone.

