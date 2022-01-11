RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hoodlums bath APC chieftain, 3 others with Acid in Yola — Police

The Police in Adamawa have confirmed acid attack on four people in Yola.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Spokesman of the Command, confirmed the development to newsmen in Yola on Tuesday.

Nguroje said that the attack was reported to Jimeta Police division on Jan. 6, by one Fawas Mohammed and the case was filed for investigation.

“The DPO in charge of Jimeta Police division has briefed the State Command that one Fawas Mohammed has reported a case of acid attack on him and three others.

“The Command after receiving the complaint, immediately gave directive for investigation,” Nguroje said .

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen, Fawas Mohammed, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, alleged that the attack had political undertone.

“After attacking us with Acid in late December 2021, again, on Friday Jan. 6, 2022 at about 6:30 pm hoodlums invaded my house at Gimba street, Jimeta in Yola North LGA.

“The hoodlums, beat me to comma and one of them openly warned me to stop granting interview in radio and criticising the government,” Mohammed alleged.

He accused one Alhaji Abubakar Sarki, a Yola North party chieftain of allegedly masterminding the two attacks on him.

He said that one of the victims of the acid attack was critically injured and receiving treatment at the specialist Hospital, Yola.

Reacting to the allegation, Sarki said that state Command of Department of State Service (DSS) had invited him on the matter.

He, however, denied the allegation and described it as “cheap blackmail”.

“I was invited by DSS in the state over the matter where I categorically told them that I don’t know anything about the alleged attacks,” he said.

