Hoodlums attack Radio Nigeria Ibadan to avenge death of colleague allegedly killed by hunters

The hoodlums were said to have invaded the media house following an earlier raid carried out on the hideout of some criminals around Sasa area on Saturday.

Members of the Soludero Hunters, a vigilante group, had reportedly engaged some alleged criminals around the area.

During the raid, one of the alleged criminals was fatally injured and died later at the hospital.

However, in a bid to avenge the death of their colleague, the hoodlums, who believe the Soludero Hunters have a post within the FRCN outfit invaded the media house.

According to Punch, the louts vented their anger on the vehicles parked in the premises and part of the building when they did not see their targets within the premises.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso said when the hoodlums could not find any of their targets, they became agitated and destroyed four cars parked in the premises of the radio station.

The statement reads, “Sequel to the face-off between members of Soludero, a local vigilante group and some criminal elements around Sasa Area, Ojo, Akinyele LGA of Oyo State while on routine patrol, yesterday Saturday 31st July 2021, at about 0400HRS during which one Kabati ‘m’, a member of the criminal gang sustained gunshot injuries and was confirmed dead at the hospital.

“Consequent upon this, the hoodlums in their numbers stormed the Soludero presumed office, located at the premises of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Amuludun 99.1 FM, Moniya Ibadan in a bid to launch a reprisal.

“Preliminary investigation gathered from an on the spot assessment shows that, upon the arrival of the Hoodlums, they became agitated as none of their targets was on sight.

“Consequently, windscreens/glasses of four vehicles parked on the premises were broken along with the glass door at the entrance of the media outfit. With this, it can be inferred that the attack was not targeted directly at the media outfit but members of the vigilante group.”