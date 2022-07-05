RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hoodlums attack lawmakers, injured 6, damage cars in Bauchi

Hoodlums on Monday attacked Bauchi State lawmakers at their guest house, damage cars and windows during an overside function in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House was embroiled in leadership crisis with last Thursday with 22 members passing vote of confidence on the Speaker, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, and principal officers of the assembly.

Mr Babale Abubakar, the Majority Leader of the House, told newsmen on Monday in Bauchi that the latest attack which happened at about 4 p.m as the lawmakers were having a meeting, left six of them injured.

“At least six vehicles were destroyed by the invaders who also smashed window glasses.

“They were over 100 and were carrying guns, sticks and matchets,” he said.

“It was terrifying. Some of us ran towards the exit door and were badly hurt,” the majority leader added.

Abubakar said no sooner than the Special Adviser on State and National Assembly Laison to the state governor, Mr Sani Mohammed Burra, left them that the hoodlums unleashed their mayhem.

According to him, one of them held me by the neck and asked if l was still a leader in the house.

“He said they were ready to kill me. Six members were injured in the process. Some were taken to the hospital and l believe they would be fine.

“It was a scary situation. It is sad,” he said.

He however said the matter had been reported to the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Reacting to the development, Burra dissociated himself and the executive arm from the attack.

He described it as uncalled for and unnecessary at a time efforts were being made to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the legislature.

The governor’s aide also called on security agencies to investigate the incident, arrest and prosecute those involved in the bastardly act to serve as a deterrent.

