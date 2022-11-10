RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

HIV positive woman confesses to mixing blood with zobo drinks for customers

Pulse reports that Zobo drink is a type of beverage made from the petals of the edible plant, Hibiscus.

The woman in question made the shocking revelation during a radio show, MarketRunz, on Wazobia FM, on the night of Wednesday, November 10, 2022.

It all happened when the show anchor asked listeners to call in and confess what they do in the marketplace that people are unaware of, including the ones they are not proud of.

The zobo seller's confession: “I went to the hospital six months ago and I was told I had HIV.

“I started mixing my blood with the zobo I make to sell and I sell to many people.

“I extract my blood with a syringe and mix it in the zobo. I was a nurse before but when I was confirmed HIV positive, I had to stop.

“I’m not happy with what I have done but I am happy that I will not die alone.

“I have been doing it for six months now and I pray God will forgive me.

However, the Zobo seller's aim of spreading the virus may just turn out to be a pipe dream as findings have shown that it's impossible to transmit HIV by water or food.

According to a website which quoted the World Health Organisation, the “HIV can not be transmitted through food or liquid. Indeed, it can’t survive for a minute outside the human body."

