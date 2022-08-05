RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hit-and-run driver knocks down money-seeking hoodlum in Lagos

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The hoodlum threw a bottle at a broken-down vehicle owner who refused to give him money, after which he took to his heels. But while on the run, he was knocked down by a commercial bus.

A hit-and-run driver, who’s currently at large, has shortened the lifespan of one Hassan, while he was seeking to extort money from a motorist.

The incident which happened on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Moshalashi Bus-Stop, in the Ipaja area of Lagos State, caused uproar with many people expressing their rage in the community.

Describing the deceased, Badmus Oriade, a resident of the area, said Hassan was a well-known street urchin, who was famous for extortion.

According to Oriade, Hassan was always fond of accosting owners of broken-down vehicles in the community to extort them of money.

“He is well known in the Ipaja neighbourhood. A delivery vehicle broke down here at Ipaja on Friday. When the owners of the delivery van came with mechanics to get their vehicle off the road, he accosted them and tried to extort money from them but they refused to pay and he threw a bottle at them.

“He ran away when the owners of the delivery van chased him. Unfortunately, as he tried to cross the median to the other side of the road, he tripped and fell. An oncoming commercial bus driver hit him and while people converged around him to resuscitate him, the driver escaped,” Oriade said as he narrated how Hassan was knocked down.

Confirming the incident, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Sanyaolu, the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASAMBUS), revealed that Hassan couldn’t be saved after being knocked down as he was found already in his pool of blood.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

