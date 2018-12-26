According to a report by The Punch, the Urban and Regional Planning student, identified as Boluwatife Oyeleye, was hit as she was about to cross the Lekki-Ajah expressway.

A commercial bike rider later assisted Boluwatife to the roadside and called on passersby to help rush her to the hospital, but no help came until she gave up the ghost.

"She was in her finals. We were told that she had earphones in her ears and that prevented her from hearing the hoot of the car,” said a colleague who identified himself as Kareem.

It was gathered that her family had been contacted and her body has been handed over to them.