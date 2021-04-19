RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

HISTORY MADE! Sports bettor overcame HUGE odds – 15,728 odds – The biggest odds bet won in 2021 world sports betting industry

A 19-selection football multi-bet for 15,728 odds paid-out? This sounds impossible but actually happened on Bangbet Ghana last weekend.

For those who are not familiar with a multi-bet, a multi-bet is an accumulation of game odds on a bet slip. In order to pay-out all the games staked must win. In reality, it is very tough to win 3 or even 2 selections for a multi-bet.

But a Ghanaian bettor named William took a flyer on a 19-selection multi-bet at Bangbet Ghana.

Over the past weekend, William placed a bet of GHS1 on a 19-selection multi-bet with one of the famous African sports betting bookie, Bangbet. This bet accumulated to 15,728 odds. His betslip covered English Premier League, Serie A, EFL Championship, French Ligue 1 and so on.

The most interesting part about this winning ticket is that, all his 19 selections were from the most competitive leagues in the world, which included powerhouses like Chelsea, PSG, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus, Arsenal, Ac Milan and others.

And all these 19 favorite teams won to make our bettor’s dream come through.

Eventually, this bettor was paid out a whopping GHS15,728.16 for a GHS1 bet.

Not only in Ghana, this bet is currently the biggest odds won in 2021 around the world. And yes, it comes from Africa.

According to the bettor “I choose to use Bangbet because compared to other bookies they have one of the biggest odds”, and truly this is one of the reasons Bangbet is one of the famous bookies in Africa.

Next time, when you feel lucky, you might want to try out on some bets as well.

*This is a featured post.

