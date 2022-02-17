RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hisbah denies arresting 78 youths for allegedly engaging in same s*x marriages

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Hisbah Board has denied arresting 78 youngsters for allegedly engaging in same s*x marriages at the White House Restaurant in Nasarawa GRA, Kano.

Hisbah Board denies arresting 78 youths for allegedly engaging in same s*x marriages (VanguardNGR)
Hisbah Board denies arresting 78 youths for allegedly engaging in same s*x marriages (VanguardNGR)

The Commander-General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, however, said that the 47 young men and 31 under-aged girls were apprehended for engaging in illicit acts, following a tip-off by a good Samaritan.

Recommended articles

“The young men and women were found in compromising positions using drugs, while preparations (by them) were in top gear for the commencement of a birthday party”, a statement issued by the board on Wednesday quoted Ibn-Sina as saying.

He described youths as the leaders of tomorrow and urged their parents and guardians to be more vigilant due to the high level of moral decadence in the society.

He also said that the board had commenced investigation into the incident and would invite parents, guardians of those arrested for necessary action.

The statement also stated that Hisbah board has reaffirmed its dedication to sanitise Kano State, and rid it of all forms of vices.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

APC will takeover Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege

APC will takeover Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege

Lassa Fever: 358 cases confirmed in Nigeria in 2022, as UK reports 3 deaths

Lassa Fever: 358 cases confirmed in Nigeria in 2022, as UK reports 3 deaths

2023: PDP constitution recognises zoning - Baraje

2023: PDP constitution recognises zoning - Baraje

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC warns against hoarding products

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC warns against hoarding products

Okowa urges religious leaders to pray for God's intervention in Nigeria

Okowa urges religious leaders to pray for God's intervention in Nigeria

Defection: Matawalle won’t resign, APC replies PDP

Defection: Matawalle won’t resign, APC replies PDP

Judge to rule in Kanu’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction April 8

Judge to rule in Kanu’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction April 8

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP

Trending

28-year-old home teacher pregnant for my 19-year-old son – Ghanaian man cries

Sad and worried man (stock photo)

Ghanaian lady finds mentally-ill mother in town, spends good time with her (video)

Ghanaian lady and a mentally-ill woman

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card

65-year-old woman deported from the UK becomes homeless as tenant sells her house

Florence Owanogo