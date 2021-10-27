Hisbah arrests tailor for trying to sell himself for N20 million

Aliyu Na Idris had last week taken to the streets of Kano with a placard offering to sell himself for N20 million.

The Commander-General of Hisbah, Sheik Harun Ibn-Sina, told BBC Pidgin Idris was arrested on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

"In Islam, it is forbidden for a person to put up himself for sale for any reason," the Islamic Police official said.

Idris said last week he moved to Kano after his initial plan to sell himself in his native Kaduna failed to materialise.

The 26-year-old said he resorted to the desperate measure because his tailoring business failed due to the financial problems.