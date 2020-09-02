The state Hisbah Commandant, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Dutse on Wednesday.

Dahiru said the suspects, aged 32 and 20, were arrested at a hotel in Dutse.

He explained that the case was reported by some residents after they heard the suspects arguing over money.

“Today Sept. 2, our personnel succeeded in arresting two persons in connection with an alleged homosexual act in Dutse.

“A 32-year-old man identified simply as Adamu, who resides at Unguwa Uku quarters in Kano state, invited his 20-year-old friend identified simply as Tijjani from Garkuwar Sarki quarters in Sokoto state.

“They perfected plans to meet through Facebook, after which Tijjani came down based on an agreement that he will be paid N50,000 after the act.

“They lodged at a hotel and passed the night together,” Dahiru said.

He said however, that a disagreement ensured between the duo over money in the morning.

“Adamu could not provide the N50,000 promised to his guest. And that was when they began to argue until people around overheard them and informed our personnel who immediately went to the scene and arrested them,” he said.

Dahiru said that the suspects have confessed to the crime after interrogation adding that the case would be transferred to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.