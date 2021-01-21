The commandant confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano on Wednesday.

He said that the suspects were apprehended on Jan. 19, at about 9:00p.m in Nasarawa Park and Green Restaurant while engaging in taking intoxicants along Ahmadu Bello Way.

He said the arrest was based on directives given by the state government on a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state due to spread of COVID-19 cases.

“All the 19 suspects are female and aged above 20 years.

“18 of the suspects are first timers offenders, while the remaining one had once been arrested,” he said.

He advised parents to stop buying big phones for their wards, but train them to be responsible.

According to the statement, those that were first offenders have been handed over to their families with warnings, while the remaining one will be thoroughly advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that immoral acts are banned under Sharia law operating in Kano State.