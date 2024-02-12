ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hisbah arrests 15 women over prostitution in Kano

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were arrested in different operations across Kano State.

Some of the suspected prostitutes had been arrested several times before [Punch]
Some of the suspected prostitutes had been arrested several times before [Punch]

Recommended articles

The young women were reportedly nabbed during operations in different parts of Kano.

It was learnt that the arrest of the women, who are accused of engaging in prostitution, took place in Hotoro Tishama, Bakin River Verd Sabon Gari, Miyangu Road, Hadejia Road and old Zoo Road Motor Park.

Disclosing the arrest of the alleged prostitutes, Deputy Commander-General of the board, Dr. Mujahid Aminuddeen said some of the suspected prostitutes had been arrested several times and charged to court, but still engaged in the illegal business.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unfortunate that some of these women leave their states and countries and come to Kano where they engage in prostitution and other objectionable behaviours.

“They roam the streets of Kano and do all sorts of things. We are calling on members of the public to continue to report such activities so that we can sanitise the state from evil.

“However, some of these girls also need prayers because when you talk with them, you understand that they find themselves in this situation because of hardship,” Dr Aminuddeen said.

According to him, a lot of the girls have engaged in dangerous abuse of drugs, which has changed their appearance and affected their mental stability.

We have to call on parents to pray for their children to be protected from the evils of drug abuse, which lead to other social vices,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Hisbah operatives had confiscated no fewer than 8,600 bottles of beer loaded in a van that came from Kaduna en route to Kano State.

The alcoholic drinks were seized last Thursday at Kwanar Dangora village along the Kano-Kaduna Expressway.

The Officer in Charge of intoxicants at the board, Idris Ibrahim, who made the disclosure, said operatives of the command had been tracking the vehicle from Kaduna until it came into the Kano territory.

We stopped the vehicle at Kwanar Dangora village and the driver even attempted to escape but our operatives apprehended him.

“You know it is illegal to sell and drink beer in Kano State. So, we are going to take the driver to court after taking his information,” Ibrahim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Hisbah team in charge of intoxicants at the board was waiting for further instructions from the Hisbah management.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire incident in Ikate-Elegushi area of Lagos leaves 1 injured

Fire incident in Ikate-Elegushi area of Lagos leaves 1 injured

FCCPC supports NERC's ₦10.5 billion fine on DisCos for arbitrary electricity billing

FCCPC supports NERC's ₦10.5 billion fine on DisCos for arbitrary electricity billing

Kaduna Government to provide grants for MSMEs across 23 local government areas

Kaduna Government to provide grants for MSMEs across 23 local government areas

Enugu bottle, sachet water producers to shut down due to high production costs

Enugu bottle, sachet water producers to shut down due to high production costs

Severe weather a major factor in Access Bank Group CEO's helicopter tragedy

Severe weather a major factor in Access Bank Group CEO's helicopter tragedy

Group urges President Tinubu to tackle rising cost of living

Group urges President Tinubu to tackle rising cost of living

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

We'll miss an iconic, accomplished illustrious son - Fubara mourns Herbert Wigwe

We'll miss an iconic, accomplished illustrious son - Fubara mourns Herbert Wigwe

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man kills lover, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

Man kills lover during fight, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

She stole the plantain to feed her children [Youtube / Farmy Julie]

Pregnant mother of 9 stabs woman to death over bunch of plantain

The operatives found it suspicious that the 'hunters' concealed their weapons [Punch]

Amotekun apprehends 149 suspected criminals in Ondo

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt (NAN)

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt