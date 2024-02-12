Hisbah arrests 15 women over prostitution in Kano

The young women were reportedly nabbed during operations in different parts of Kano.

It was learnt that the arrest of the women, who are accused of engaging in prostitution, took place in Hotoro Tishama, Bakin River Verd Sabon Gari, Miyangu Road, Hadejia Road and old Zoo Road Motor Park.

Disclosing the arrest of the alleged prostitutes, Deputy Commander-General of the board, Dr. Mujahid Aminuddeen said some of the suspected prostitutes had been arrested several times and charged to court, but still engaged in the illegal business.

“It is unfortunate that some of these women leave their states and countries and come to Kano where they engage in prostitution and other objectionable behaviours.

“They roam the streets of Kano and do all sorts of things. We are calling on members of the public to continue to report such activities so that we can sanitise the state from evil.

“However, some of these girls also need prayers because when you talk with them, you understand that they find themselves in this situation because of hardship,” Dr Aminuddeen said.

According to him, a lot of the girls have engaged in dangerous abuse of drugs, which has changed their appearance and affected their mental stability.

“We have to call on parents to pray for their children to be protected from the evils of drug abuse, which lead to other social vices,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Hisbah operatives had confiscated no fewer than 8,600 bottles of beer loaded in a van that came from Kaduna en route to Kano State.

The alcoholic drinks were seized last Thursday at Kwanar Dangora village along the Kano-Kaduna Expressway.

The Officer in Charge of intoxicants at the board, Idris Ibrahim, who made the disclosure, said operatives of the command had been tracking the vehicle from Kaduna until it came into the Kano territory.

“We stopped the vehicle at Kwanar Dangora village and the driver even attempted to escape but our operatives apprehended him.

“You know it is illegal to sell and drink beer in Kano State. So, we are going to take the driver to court after taking his information,” Ibrahim said.

