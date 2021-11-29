RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

He's not the father of my daughter, Pastor's wife declares after divorce

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 45-year-old pastor, Adekunbi Osho, who accused his wife of blackmailing him with adultery, got his wish on Monday as an Igando Customary Court in Lagos dissolved his six-year-old marriage.

He's not the father of my daughter, Pastor's wife declares after divorce.
He's not the father of my daughter, Pastor's wife declares after divorce.

The court’s President, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and it was proper for both parties to go their separate ways.

Recommended articles

Since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court is, therefore, left with no option than to grant him his wish.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between pastor Adekunbi Osho and Mrs Rebecca Osho dissolved today.

“By this pronouncement, both of you have ceased to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go his or her separate way unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” he held.

Koledoye ordered Rebecca to desist from going around the petitioner to embarrass him.

Adekunbi had approached the court on April 6 to end his marriage, accusing Rebecca of defaming his character.

My wife wants to destroy my career; she keeps going to my office, accusing me of sleeping with women.

“She is hindering my ministerial progress. Rebecca went to my local church, informed the leaders that I am a chronic adulterer.

“She also wrote a letter to my general overseer, tarnishing my image.

“Rebecca has stopped my promotion on three occasions because of her series of reports to the church authority which made me remain stagnant in the same position,” he said.

The pastor accused Rebecca of being troublesome.

“She fights me on daily basis, there was a day she attacked me in public and tore my clothes to pieces.

“She once arrested me with the police, claiming I sent assassins to kill her.

“She hates my family; she insults and fights them whenever they come visiting.”

According to him, Rebecca prevents him from carrying or playing with their daughter.

“I only carried the baby during her naming ceremony; the girl is now three years old.”

He had pleaded with the court to terminate the marriage and grant him the custody of their only child.

However, Rebecca, a 36-year-old civil servant, was silent on the allegations.

She said that the pastor was not the biological father of her daughter.

“Adekunbi is not the father of my daughter. I was impregnated by my lover while living and married to my husband.

“He should better not claim the paternity of another man’s child,” Rebecca told the court.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB takes over collection of registration fee from CBT centres to end extortion

JAMB takes over collection of registration fee from CBT centres to end extortion

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Management says Lagos Airport parking lot is safe despite picture of cracked pillars

Management says Lagos Airport parking lot is safe despite picture of cracked pillars

Omicron: NCDC says it’s monitoring emerging evidence on new COVID-19 variant

Omicron: NCDC says it’s monitoring emerging evidence on new COVID-19 variant

Women Affairs Minister calls for castration as punishment for incest

Women Affairs Minister calls for castration as punishment for incest

President Buhari mourns renowned Kano businessman, Buhari Daura

President Buhari mourns renowned Kano businessman, Buhari Daura

Troops wipe out scores of terrorists in Borno encounter, lose 2 soldiers

Troops wipe out scores of terrorists in Borno encounter, lose 2 soldiers

Keyamo: 'Twitter has agreed to all the conditions federal government gave them'

Keyamo: 'Twitter has agreed to all the conditions federal government gave them'

Taking excess of antibiotics leads to avoidable death- NAFDAC warns Nigerians

Taking excess of antibiotics leads to avoidable death- NAFDAC warns Nigerians

Trending

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler