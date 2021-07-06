RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The world’s most-awarded single malt scotch whiskey, Glenfiddich, recently hosted two exclusive “Where Next? Live” events in Abuja and Lagos on Saturday, June 27th & Sunday, July 3rd respectively.

Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja

The events brought like-minded individuals together and enabled them to foster conversations about creative passions as well as the Grand Composition and the upcoming launch of Glenfiddich Grande Couronne 26-Year-Old, in Nigeria.

Recommended articles
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja Pulse Nigeria

The Grand Composition is a series of artistic collaborations, which sees a cross-cultural reimagination of the brand’s Grande Couronne bottle design. Glenfiddich discovered some of the world’s most exciting artists from 19 countries, including Ayoola Gbolahan from Nigeria, and challenged them to take inspiration from the original design and put their maverick eye to it, turning it into something new, celebratory, fresh, and unexpected.

The events featured roundtables spearheaded by the Grand Composition local collaborator, Ayoola Gbolahan and other Maverick collaborators who delivered powerful statements of embracing the unknown for meaningful growth.

Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja Pulse Nigeria

Both nights started with phenomenal entertainment from the eclectic Soul music group, The Blues Project, followed by the host’s Matilda Duncan (Abuja) and Chico (Lagos), giving a detailed description of the Where Next? ideology. Guests were served a variety of Glenfiddich-infused cocktails including its signature Mint Julep & Honey Comb, the classic Whiskey Sour and all-time favorite Old Fashion paired perfectly with premium gourmet food by Chef Emeka in Abuja and Afrolems in Lagos.

Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja Pulse Nigeria

During both events, guests were given an exclusive preview of Ayoola’s interpretation of the Grande Couronne, which was the highlight of the evening. The piece will be auctioned at the Grand Composition event scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 18th 2021 and proceeds will be donated to a charitable cause.

Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja Pulse Nigeria

Glenfiddich’s Where Next? is an ideology that explores the uncertainties and mastery, which comes with the journey to growth where reaching the top is just the beginning.

Relive some of the best moments from both events through the photos below!

Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja Pulse Nigeria
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja Pulse Nigeria
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja Pulse Nigeria
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja Pulse Nigeria
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja
Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturedbyGlenfiddich

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army recovers foodstuff, sex drugs from Boko Haram suppliers

Police confirm killing of army officer by robbers in Jigawa

Senate President constitutes Conference Committee on PIB

Senators support bill to protect donkeys from extinction in Nigeria

Chief of Army Staff donates N2m to veteran actor Samanja

Gov Matawalle reinstates 8 sacked Special Advisers

Court denies ex-JAMB Registrar bail over alleged N900m fraud

FG seeks Germanys' support to build vaccine manufacturing hub in Nigeria

Minister Katagum slumps while delivering speech in Bauchi