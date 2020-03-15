For the umpteenth time, residents of Lagos have again lost their properties to fire outbreaks, as another pipelines exploded in the early hours of Sunday, March 15, 2020.

This time, the explosion came with a very loud bang that sent chills down the spine of residents, who are not even close to Abule Ado, where the incident happened.

Pictures of shattered roofs, ceiling and windows at many homes in the state soon surfaced on Twitter, as residents wondered what the bang was about.

Shortly after, videos of the fire incident and residents scampering for safety surfaced on social media. It turned out that Lagos had witnessed another fire explosion at Abule Ado, a community around Festac, along Lagos-Badagry expressway.

Videos of the incident posted on Twitter also showed people being rescued from the scene but it's not yet clear if there are casualties.

There are reports that a secondary school close to the scene of the incident was affected. There have also been images of children with cuts to their heads and faces from shrapnel or shattered property.

Meanwhile, the Federal Fire Service has said its men are on top of the situation.

Here 's what Nigerians are saying about the pipeline explosion at Abule Ado, Lagos.