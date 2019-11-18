Here's how to save money as a parent, because you need lots of it

Parenting is expensive, period! You just must have a saving culture and try to adapt to a reasonable lifestyle. Saving money is not all that difficult if you think wisely before spending.

You can save a huge amount by the end of the year regardless of the number of children you have. There are countless ways to save, but it helps to take a general, broad look at the ways parents can save throughout the year, in different areas of their lives. These money-saving hacks for parents will help you save money, from groceries to travel to gift-giving.

Check Out These Money-Saving Hacks For Parents Below:

Maintain a Monthly Budget Plan

Always make a budget for the expected costs in the following month. If you don’t plan, then you won’t know where to be cost-effective.

Phone bills can get expensive, so you must check where to spend money and where not to. Allocate money for specific things at the beginning of the month.

Cook at Home Instead of Ordering from Outside

Eating at home is always less expensive and much healthier than eating out. You might think the cost is not too much, but you’re wrong. Even if you spend 10 dollars on food every day, it adds up to 300 dollars a month. That too, only for one person. In a big family, the cost is much higher. Whereas, if you cook at home, you can do it for half the price.

Look for Discount Offers and Sales at Super Shops

Grocery stores can be an impulse buyer’s paradise. So, make sure to buy items that are on sale. That way, you can save up to 20% on daily commodities.

Plan on what you need for a week and buy only those items. This way, you’ll eat fresh plus save money on the things that you’d probably never eat.

Cut Down on Unnecessary Bills

Almost everything is available on the internet nowadays. If you and your family don’t watch TV regularly, then cut the cable.

Get a Netflix connection or other internet providers for your kids to watch cartoons programs at a comparatively lower cost.

Shop In The Local Market More

Ever visited a departmental store and came home buying things you’d never need? Yeah, that happens to most of us.

The main reason behind this is not knowing how much all those products will add up to by the time you reach the checkout counter.

That’s why it’s wiser to visit the local market and haggle over prices to get the best costs. That way, you know how much you’re actually spending and can cut costs easily.

Online shopping may not give you the opportunity to haggle. But you'll definitely know exactly how much your paying for every item you purchase. Add to that the convenience of shopping from the comfort of your home. We love online shopping!

Make Your Kids Wear Your Baby Clothes

The best way to cut down on cost after you have a baby is to reuse your baby clothes. I am sure most of our mothers save our cute outfits safely kept in the closet.

So, take them out, give it a fine wash and put it on your baby. Save money while making recreating memories.

Family Dates

Take your kid out for picnics. You can also take them out for a drive on a Sunday afternoon. You can go fishing or try out other inexpensive ways to spend the day together while still contributing to their mental health.

A day should be memorable, not expensive. They can experience the nicer things in life if you take them out more often and plan the outings according to what they would enjoy.

Focus on the essentials

While you need plenty of items for life with baby, you probably don’t need as much as you think you do. Talk with other parents to understand which products are must-haves—and which ones are likely to go unused. And remember, the basics are most important: diapers, a car seat, somewhere for baby to sleep safely. Other things are nice to have.

Make your baby food

Once your baby hits six months, they’ll be sampling everything from peas to mashed bananas. Instead of flying through dozens of pricey jars and pouches a week, whip up mini-meals for them at home. You’ll save hundreds over the long run, and you’ll know exactly which nutrients your baby is receiving. You don’t have to invest in specific baby food makers. Usually, your blender (or even a fork!) will mush that food up nicely.

The journey with your little one is bound to be bright and magical. When you turn a few money-saving tips into habits, you’ll be better equipped to spend that sweet quality time together.

Another way to help save money and protect your child’s future? Life insurance. It can help replace lost income for things like mortgage payments, childcare and education if something happens to you.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com