This helps Nickollas to understand what is happening on the pitch. The Indian Express News in a report published on Wednesday, January 29, 2019, confirmed the teen to be troubled with a lack of vision and autism.

With the assistance of his 56-year-old mother who is now a national celebrity in Brazil, enjoying the soccer games played by his favourite club Palmeiras based in Sao Paulo is no problem. Silvia Grecco was reportedly spotted by TV cameras when she was giving a live football commentary to her son.

"I describe details: this player is wearing short sleeves, the color of their football boots, hair color.

“My narrating is something of my emotions. I’m not a professional,” the mum shares in a comments captured by AFP. Sometimes her emotion while watching a match with Nickollas can be of resentment -- especially when it is the referee that is concerned.

She makes sure to reveal every detail to the youngster.

"Everything I see and feel, I tell him, even when I need to curse the referee!," Grecco admits after a her club Palmeiras won by a goal margin.

Nickollas reportedly came to be supporting Palmeiras because of the influence of PSG forward Neymar who is also his favourite player. Palmeras football club was an easy choice for him because the striker cheered the team as a boy.

His mother Grecco was able to confirm this in a chat with the forward. She described in a report by the Indian Express the excitement noticed when the teenager met with the coveted player.

"Neymar lifted him on his shoulders and he passed his hand through Neymar’s hair, it was a big moment! So I asked Neymar what team he used to support as a child, and he said he was a Palmeiras fan!"