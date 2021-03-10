Despite existing efforts, our societies have not fully succeeded in dramatically expanding opportunities for women. In the continued quest for economic equality, there is mounting evidence that African women remain at the margins of local economies.

Through the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, thousands of women are trained, mentored and their businesses funded every year. This empowerment enables these women to run successful enterprises and contribute to the welfare of their families and growth of their immediate communities.

The historical challenges facing women continue to persist calling for more concerted and collaborative approaches. It is performative to speak about gender inclusion, however, it is the practice that counts. If you are wondering how you can join in on one of the most critical movements of the 21st century, here are a few ways:

Identify women: For long, women have felt unseen, overlooked, diminished and not given visibility to catalyze their economic endeavors. Knowing how to see women as full, independent and capable entities is the first step to ensuring that they are represented.

Train women: Africa is the continent with the lowest rate of girl-child education. This means that majority of females are not given the right foundation that will solidify and ascertain their future. One of the philanthropies that are seriously challenging this predicament is the Tony Elumelu Foundation, through a $100million Entrepreneurship fund that has trained thousands of women across the continent.

Mentor women: Mentoring can take form in several ways. Yet, quality mentorship that will yield significant results is scarce for women in Africa. Through mentorship, women are further inspired to not only set the right goals but are given ample support and guidance that will see to the attainment of said goals.

Fund women: As a result of an inequitable market environment and gender-based financial exclusion, women find it increasingly difficult to raise capital to power their businesses. This poses a threat for the growth of their businesses as African women are less likely to access funding. This is a pivotal challenge for women that is also addressed through the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme where $5,000 seed capital is given to successful applicants to grow their businesses, scale and, generate more revenue.

Support women: On so many levels, support for women have proven to sustain their activities and uplift their spirits. It is the engine that powers their productivity and ensures that all elements come together to drive Africa’s economic and social transformation. The Tony Elumelu Foundation operates with a bold and inclusive philanthropic framework that combines the core elements of entrepreneurship – funding, mentoring, training, access to markets and networks to empower young African entrepreneurs and their businesses.

To be a part of this important journey, your role is to encourage female entrepreneurs in Africa to apply now for the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme on www.tefconnect.com before March 31, to be equipped with training, mentorship, funding and quality market linkages.

