Herdsmen k*ll 2 policemen, 16 Benue residents in reprisal attack

Damilare Famuyiwa

The assailants invaded a Benue community to avenge the death of their colleagues.

Herdsmen (TheCable)
Some yet-to-be identified herdsmen have killed two policemen, and 16 other people during a reprisal attack on Gbeji community in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that trouble began in the community on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, after five herdsmen were killed.

Confirming the incident, Benue Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass said only 10 casualties were recorded.

His words: “Two Fulanis coming from Taraba State in Keke Napep were stopped by some locals, who attacked and killed them.

“Simultaneously, close to Anyiin in Logo LGA, two other Fulanis were killed. Also, at another village, one of the herders was attacked and killed. Thereafter, locals rustled his cows, butchered and shared them.

“So, when these things happened and we got wind of them, we planned to meet and placate the Fulanis through their leader, Miyetti Allah, to avoid any reprisal, unknown to us that they had their plan.

“Around 7am on Wednesday, they (Fulanis) bombarded Gbeji and fired sporadically. Unfortunately, a stray bullet hit one of our officers and he died before being taken to a hospital.”

The police commissioner, however, noted that only 10 people were killed by the assailants.

Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (retd), the Security Adviser to the Governor of the state, said he woke to the news of the attack.

“I was woken up early around 12.45am today (Wednesday) and informed that an attack was ongoing at Gbeji.

“I alerted the security agencies and they all mobilised and responded to the distress call and that helped in reducing the casualties. The security agencies, including the DSS, all responded,” he added.

Hemba further revealed that those that sustained injuries from the attack were taken to the local government health centre at Afia for treatments.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

