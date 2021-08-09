RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Herdsman dragged to court for allegedly invading farm with his cows

A 25-year-old herder, Aliyu Seriki, on Monday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court, Iseyin, Oyo State, for allegedly invading a farm with his cows and damaging crops.

Herdsman dragged to court for allegedly invading farm with his cows. (File Photo)

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Shuaibu Shedrack, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 15, at Adtel farms limited, Iseyin, within the jurisdiction of the court.

Shuaibi told the court that, the defendant conspired with others, at large to commit the offence by invading the company’s farm and causing malicious damage to crops and produce.

He put the worth of damaged crops and produce at over N6million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol 11 Laws of Oyo State.

Responding, Aliyu, who did not have any legal representation, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Maroof Mudashiru admitted the defendant to N3million bail and two sureties in like sum.

Mudashiru advised Aliyu to get the services of a lawyer to perfect the bail conditions.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 18, for further hearing.

