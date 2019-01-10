The police on Thursday in Abeokuta arraigned a 40-year-old herdsman, Usman Abubakar, over alleged destruction of crops worth N4 million with his herd of cattle.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawfully entering and malicious damage before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olubisi Lawrence, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct.10, 2018, at 5.00p.m, at Alagbagba Village in Abeokuta.

He said that Abubakar and others still at large conspired and unlawfully grazed their herds of cattle on a farmland belonging to Mr Segun Oyeku and destroyed his maize and vegetables worth N4 million.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened ‎Sections 517, 81 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was granted bail by Magistrate Olarewaju Onagoruwa in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Onagoruwa adjourned the case until Jan. 23 for hearing.