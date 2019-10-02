Sadiq Mohammed, a herdsman arrested by police operatives in Bauchi state has explained why he moved his cattle around with an AK-47 rifle.

Mohammed said he used the gun for self-defence.

According to Punch, the herdsman, who spoke with journalists while being paraded at the Police headquarters in Bauchi on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, said although he was arrested with an AK-47 and a pistol, he was not the original owner of the guns.

“I’ve had these guns for 11 years this year. I got them since I was in Plateau State.

“The man who first bought this gun is dead. He was killed, so I took it.

“I have never killed any person with these guns, but I’ve been using them to protect myself and my cows from people who may want to attack me and steal my animals,” he said.

Mohammed, a father of two added that any time he took his cows to Plateau State, he used the guns to protect himself.