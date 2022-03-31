RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Herdsman, 38, bags 7 years imprisonment for stealing 259 cows

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 38-year-old herdsman, Abdulahi Adamu, to seven years imprisonment for fraud and stealing cows worth over N43 million.

Herdsmen (TheCable)
Herdsmen (TheCable)

Adamu, whose address was not given, was convicted on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

Recommended articles

Delivering her judgment, Magistrate Olajumoke Somefun, held that all the evidences presented by the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict is guilty as charged.

Somefun noted that having found that the defendant is guilty as charged, she, however, sentenced him to seven years imprison with an option N250,000 fine.

She added that the option of fine shall be activated upon the restitution of all the 259 cows that was stolen by the convict.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 12, at Alamutu Village via Rounder, in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the convict conspired with one other person, now at large, and stole 259 cows belonging to seven persons.

He said the convict is a herdsman and cattle were given to him to rear for people.

The prosecutor said Adamu fraudulently accepted to help them rear the cows and converted them to his own use with the intent to permanently deprive the owners of their cows.

According to him, the convict stole 185 cows, valued N36.5 million being property of one Mr Ojodu Olayiwola, 34 live cows, valued at N3.4 million belonging to Mr Abayomi Somuyiwa.

Also, the convict carted 15 cows worth N1.5 million, property of Mrs Funmilayo Ogunlana, and 12 cows valued N 1.2 million, property of Mr Jimoh Salaudeen.

He also stole five cows, worth N500,000, belonging to Mr Adekunle Adedolapo, six cows, valued N600,000 belonging to Mr Kabiru Bankola, and two cows, worth N200,000, property of Mr Abeebi Adeyemi.

Shonibare noted that the total worth of all the cows stolen by the convict is N43.9 million.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Section 516, 383 and 390(3)(6)(a) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP should be ashamed of what it did to Nigerians in 16 years-BMO

PDP should be ashamed of what it did to Nigerians in 16 years-BMO

Police 'Rescue Me' app gets over 10,000 fake calls in 4 days

Police 'Rescue Me' app gets over 10,000 fake calls in 4 days

FG to begin repair works on Abuja-Kaduna railway immediately

FG to begin repair works on Abuja-Kaduna railway immediately

Ukrainian president urges Dutch parliament to stop all trade with Russia

Ukrainian president urges Dutch parliament to stop all trade with Russia

Anambra govt places restriction on movement for waste evacuation

Anambra govt places restriction on movement for waste evacuation

British spy chief says Putin’s advisers scared to tell him truth

British spy chief says Putin’s advisers scared to tell him truth

‘I regret my action’, Obiano’s wife apologises to Soludo over public fight with Bianca

‘I regret my action’, Obiano’s wife apologises to Soludo over public fight with Bianca

El-Rufai calls out military for refusing to bomb bandits' hideouts

El-Rufai calls out military for refusing to bomb bandits' hideouts

Obiano’s wife declares senatorial ambition 2 weeks after public fight with Bianca Ojukwu

Obiano’s wife declares senatorial ambition 2 weeks after public fight with Bianca Ojukwu

Trending

Nigerians mourn medical doctor killed in terrorists' attack on Kaduna-bound train

Dr Megafu Chinelo was one of the victims killed by terrorists during attack on Kaduna-bound train. (Twitter/Chinelo)

1,000 taxis will provide employment in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Ride

Court orders woman to sweep son’s school for 6 months after beating up headmaster

court order

Erelu Okin: Court jails host 2 years for sharing petrol at party

Erelu Okin: Court jails host 2 years for sharing petrol at party