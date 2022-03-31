Herdsman, 38, bags 7 years imprisonment for stealing 259 cows

Delivering her judgment, Magistrate Olajumoke Somefun, held that all the evidences presented by the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict is guilty as charged.

Somefun noted that having found that the defendant is guilty as charged, she, however, sentenced him to seven years imprison with an option N250,000 fine.

She added that the option of fine shall be activated upon the restitution of all the 259 cows that was stolen by the convict.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 12, at Alamutu Village via Rounder, in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the convict conspired with one other person, now at large, and stole 259 cows belonging to seven persons.

He said the convict is a herdsman and cattle were given to him to rear for people.

The prosecutor said Adamu fraudulently accepted to help them rear the cows and converted them to his own use with the intent to permanently deprive the owners of their cows.

According to him, the convict stole 185 cows, valued N36.5 million being property of one Mr Ojodu Olayiwola, 34 live cows, valued at N3.4 million belonging to Mr Abayomi Somuyiwa.

Also, the convict carted 15 cows worth N1.5 million, property of Mrs Funmilayo Ogunlana, and 12 cows valued N 1.2 million, property of Mr Jimoh Salaudeen.

He also stole five cows, worth N500,000, belonging to Mr Adekunle Adedolapo, six cows, valued N600,000 belonging to Mr Kabiru Bankola, and two cows, worth N200,000, property of Mr Abeebi Adeyemi.

Shonibare noted that the total worth of all the cows stolen by the convict is N43.9 million.