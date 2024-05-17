Herder pays ₦50k to Ondo Govt for unauthorised grazing, submit receipt as evidence

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed: Amotekun accused Shehu of conspiracy, breach of peace, unlawful grazing and willful damage of farmland of one Alhaji Salau.

Amotekun alleged that the defendant committed the offence on June 7, 2023, at Oke Agbe in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni held that the prosecution could not give convincing and material evidence on all three counts of charges. Sekoni, however, found Shehu guilty of unlawful grazing without a permit.

He added that the court was lenient on the defendant because he was a first-time offender and he was diligent throughout the trial. Sekoni asked Shehu to pay the money into the bank account of the state government and produce the receipt to the court for evidence.