Herbalist who specialises in money ritual caught at Osun burial ground

Damilare Famuyiwa

Herbalist, who confessed to be a money ritual specialist with no less than six years of experience, has been caught.

Afeez Odusanya, a 33-year-old herbalist, who claimed to be a specialist in money ritual, has been nabbed while trying to exhume a corpse burial ground in Ilesa, Osun State.

Odusanya was caught as he attempted to extract the teeth of a corpse for money ritual purposes.

Parading the suspect alongside others in Oshogbo, Osun State, the Field Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Amitolu Shittu disclosed that 12 teeth believed to have been extracted from the corpses he exhumed for money ritual were found in Odusanya’s custody.

According to the Amotekun Commander, two finger bones were also recovered from the suspect, who was a resident of Sagamu, Ogun State.

Odusanya, who confessed to the crime, said it usually takes him 30 minutes to remove a tooth from a corpse, adding that he has been doing this since 2016.

His words: “I was caught after I exhumed a corpse at a burial ground in Ilesa which I wanted to use for money ritual. I have been exhuming corpses since 2016 and removing their parts for money ritual, but the rites failed.

“I exhumed corpses at Sagamu, Ogun State, but was caught in Osun while trying to remove the teeth of a corpse. It used to take me about 30 minutes to remove a tooth from a corpse. But after some time, it took me less time because I mastered it.”

The Amotekun Field Commander, however, assured that the suspect would be handed over to the Osun command of the Department of State Services (DSS) for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

