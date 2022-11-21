Herbalist trails mother-in-law to Celestial Church, k*lls her and his friend

Prior to the incident, Jogbo and his wife relocated to Lagos, and were living with his mother-in-law pending the time they would be able to secure an apartment.

However, in the course of living with his mother-in-law, the herbalist defiled his wife’s sister, after which the victim reported the matter.

Disappointed in Jogbo, the herbalist’s wife and her mother threatened to seek Justice on the defilement case, as they ordered the former to leave the house.

It was gathered that after they’ve asked the suspect to leave their family house, Jogbo, on Monday, November 14, 2022, trailed his mother-in-law the church where she worshiped, and killed her there.

“Both of us moved in with my mum in March and we have been living with her since then. In October, my mum visited one of my sisters who delivered a baby, and we were at home with my two younger sisters.

“On November 6, one of my sisters went to a vigil, while the youngest one stayed at home with us. That very night, my husband and I were outside around 11pm but as he was talking to someone, I left him and went inside.

“He later came to sleep beside me. It was the following day that my younger sister told me he raped her at midnight. When I confronted him, he denied. I informed my mum and we became furious and asked him to leave the house.

“He packed his properties and left the following day only to return during that week to start begging me. When my mum returned, she went straight to the church where she stayed till Sunday. On Sunday evening, he called me and said my mum called and rained curses on him,” the suspect’s wife stated as she recounted the incident.