Herbalist shoot client to death while testing gunshot resistance charm

Emmanuel was said to have shot Benedict to death while testing gunshot resistance charms at his shrine in the Umuaram area of Enugu State.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this development in a statement addressed to journalists.

Following his arrest, Emmanuel, during an interrogation, confessed to have used a locally-fabricated single-barreled gun to shoot and kill Benedict at his shrine in Umuaram community, as he was testing the gunshot protection charm he had prepared for him.

“The gun has been recovered, while further investigation is ongoing at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department Enugu,” the PPRO added.

Speaking further, Ndukwe said the herbalist was arrested alongside 16 other suspects, for committing various crimes.

The crimes for which the 16 other suspects were arrested for, according to the police spokesperson, include conspiracy, armed robbery, car snatching, abduction, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Some of the suspects were identified as -Everest Ayokalam, 48, Anayo Akakem, 33, Iwuanyanwu Kelechi, 32, Uchenna Iwuoha, aka Uchewinde, 47, and Gospel Nnorom, 32.

Ndukwe added that two firearms, one live cartridge, three mock guns, a Sino truck loaded with 789 bags of cement, mobile phones, ATM Cards, pieces of wrappers, clothes and other incriminating exhibits, were recovered from them.