Herbalist r*pes mentally deranged girl brought to him for spiritual healing

The suspect, who hails from Zangun community in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was arrested on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after it came to the fore that he took advantage of his patient.

Disclosing Sansa’s arrest, Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje said the suspect advised the victim’s mother to go home and leave her child with him to take her medication.

His words: “The police have arrested a 62-year-old herbalist for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl suffering from mental disorder brought to the suspect for possible medication.

“The man had advised her mother who brought her to return home pending the time he would cure the girl of her ailment. Taking advantage of the mom’s absence, the herbalist allegedly had carnal knowledge of the girl over the course of her five-day stay at his place.

“After raping her, according to him, the victim escaped from his premises and returned to her parent’s house. The parent, who saw the traumatized girl, reported the matter to the police in Numan.”

In a related development, three cultists raped a 15-year-old girl in Ogun State during their initiation ceremony.

The suspects identified as - Daniel Njoku, aka Agege; Damilare Ogundiran, and Adebayo Olamilekan, were members of the Eiye Confraternity.