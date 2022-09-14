RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Herbalist rapes woman seeking healing for her ailing daughter in Bauchi

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim and her husband had gone to seek spiritual help from the herbalist on behalf of their ailing daughter, when the latter tricked them and raped the woman.

Herbalist r*pes woman
Herbalist r*pes woman

Police in Bauchi State have arrested one Monday Ishaku, who claimed to be an herbalist, for intoxicating and raping a woman in his residence.

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old rape suspect, according to Ahmed Wakil, the police spokesperson in Bauchi State, committed the crime after the victim’s husband took her to him for the healing of their ailing daughter.

Wakil said the woman and her husband went to meet Ishaku for spiritual heal relating to the healing of their hailing daughter, adding that the self-acclaimed herbalist tricked them instead and raped the woman.

“The husband of the victim said his 19-year-old daughter was sick and after medical treatment did not improve her condition he decided to take her to Monday Ishaku who told the man that his wife was responsible for their daughter’s sickness.

“He promised to treat both the mother and the daughter in the night. In view of this, the suspect tricked the dire health seekers and committed an atrocious act,” he stated.

In a related development, the Bauchi police spokesman also disclosed the arrest of Sirajoh Ahmed, a 25-year-old teacher of the Royal Science Academy School, for defilement.

Ahmed was nabbed for defiling a seven-year-old pupil of the school, which is situated around Alkaleri, in the Alkaleri Local Government Area in Bauchi State.

“Around 9.30am on September 6, 2022, a team of detectives attached to the Alkaleri Division, arrested one Sirajo Ahmed, 25, of the Royal Science Academy, Alkaleri, for defiling his seven-year-old pupil.

“Information received at the division indicated that on August 13, 2022, around 10am, Ahmed, of Unguwan Ajiya Alkaleri, who is a classroom teacher at the Royal Science Academic School, Alkaleri, deceitfully lured his seven-year-old pupil into his office at the said school and defiled her,” Wakil said as he narrated how the suspect defiled his pupil.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime upon interrogation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

Gov. Ayade locks out hundreds of Govt House workers for lateness

Gov. Ayade locks out hundreds of Govt House workers for lateness

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Atiku, Wike teams storm court over legality of PDP presidential primary

Atiku, Wike teams storm court over legality of PDP presidential primary

Katsina State Govt registers 25,922 almajiri pupils, integrates 255 Qur’anic schools

Katsina State Govt registers 25,922 almajiri pupils, integrates 255 Qur’anic schools

Adamawa LG donates 75 bicycles to junior staff

Adamawa LG donates 75 bicycles to junior staff

Why Ondo state banned night clubbing, okada, and more

Why Ondo state banned night clubbing, okada, and more

Buhari speaks on attack of Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

Buhari speaks on attack of Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

Trending

Woman rescued from Saudi Arabia accosts agent

Drama at airport as woman rescued from Saudi Arabia meets agent who ‘trafficked’ her (video)

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Hushpuppi scared of Abba Kyari's 'death squad', begs to stay in U.S

Doctor injects driver to death

Doctor injects taxi driver to death, steals his car after dumping his corpse

Evelyn Detordzi's finger

Ghanaian lady almost loses finger after wearing fiancé’s promise ring