Herbalist rapes woman seeking healing for her ailing daughter in Bauchi

The 32-year-old rape suspect, according to Ahmed Wakil, the police spokesperson in Bauchi State, committed the crime after the victim’s husband took her to him for the healing of their ailing daughter.

Wakil said the woman and her husband went to meet Ishaku for spiritual heal relating to the healing of their hailing daughter, adding that the self-acclaimed herbalist tricked them instead and raped the woman.

“The husband of the victim said his 19-year-old daughter was sick and after medical treatment did not improve her condition he decided to take her to Monday Ishaku who told the man that his wife was responsible for their daughter’s sickness.

“He promised to treat both the mother and the daughter in the night. In view of this, the suspect tricked the dire health seekers and committed an atrocious act,” he stated.

In a related development, the Bauchi police spokesman also disclosed the arrest of Sirajoh Ahmed, a 25-year-old teacher of the Royal Science Academy School, for defilement.

Ahmed was nabbed for defiling a seven-year-old pupil of the school, which is situated around Alkaleri, in the Alkaleri Local Government Area in Bauchi State.

“Around 9.30am on September 6, 2022, a team of detectives attached to the Alkaleri Division, arrested one Sirajo Ahmed, 25, of the Royal Science Academy, Alkaleri, for defiling his seven-year-old pupil.

“Information received at the division indicated that on August 13, 2022, around 10am, Ahmed, of Unguwan Ajiya Alkaleri, who is a classroom teacher at the Royal Science Academic School, Alkaleri, deceitfully lured his seven-year-old pupil into his office at the said school and defiled her,” Wakil said as he narrated how the suspect defiled his pupil.