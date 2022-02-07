RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Heavy security at Dowen College as Lagos Govt allegedly moves to reopen school

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Security operatives were seen watching over the school and its hostels.

Heavy security at Dowen College as Lagos Govt allegedly moves to reopen school .
Heavy security at Dowen College as Lagos Govt allegedly moves to reopen school .

Amid the speculations that the Lagos State Government is planning to reopen Dowen College, security operatives have been stationed at the school in Lekki.

Recommended articles

According to Vanguard, armed policemen with Armoured Personnel Carriers were seen watching over the school and its hostels which are opposite the school’s main building.

The Government of Lagos State had in December shut the school following the controversial death of a 12-year-old student identified as Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, had said that the school would remain closed pending the outcome of investigations.

But in January, the Lagos State Ministry of Education gave the management of the school conditions to be met for the reopening of the school.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ganiyu Lawal, the ministry directed the school management to fix administrative lapses, and review boarding school guidelines.

However, on Sunday, February 6, 2022, some Niger Delta youths staged a protest against the reopening of the school.

The youths in branded solidarity shirts, gathered at the gate of the school to demand its continued closure.

Meanwhile, the state government had cleared five students accused of killing the 12-year-old student.

The government acted on the autopsy report that stated that Oromoni did not die from drinking a chemical substance force-fed by his peers as claimed by the parents of the deceased.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hijab controversy: Minister calls for dialogue

Hijab controversy: Minister calls for dialogue

Oniru stool: Aggrieved family reconciles with Oba Lawal

Oniru stool: Aggrieved family reconciles with Oba Lawal

Buhari mourns Emir of Jama’are, Wabi III

Buhari mourns Emir of Jama’are, Wabi III

JAMB to introduce self-service registration outlets in Lagos, Abuja

JAMB to introduce self-service registration outlets in Lagos, Abuja

Lagos Head of Service distances self from plots to stop Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid

Lagos Head of Service distances self from plots to stop Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid

Women in Anambra top list of contraceptives users in Nigeria -NBS

Women in Anambra top list of contraceptives users in Nigeria -NBS

Presidency condemns Financial Times’ article on Nigeria

Presidency condemns Financial Times’ article on Nigeria

Lai Mohammed slams N100bn suit against online medium over alleged libel

Lai Mohammed slams N100bn suit against online medium over alleged libel

Old Students’ Association attracts N12m World Bank project to school in Ondo

Old Students’ Association attracts N12m World Bank project to school in Ondo

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said 'yes' in tears (WATCH)

Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said yes (WATCH)

Inquest: Oromoni was taken to church, not hospital - Family doctor reveals

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly bullied to death (Guardian)

I caught my brother’s wife having s*x with another man; should I tell him? – Man asks

Confused young man (File photo)