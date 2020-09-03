Health benefits of Dùne Dark Chocolate

NUTRITIONAL VALUE 4 – 6 grams of Dietary Fiber Copper 56% DV Iron 19% DV Magnesium 15% DV Zinc 9% DV Vitamin B12 3% DV Calcium 2% DV

Nutritional and Daily Values (DV) are based on a 30-gram serving of Dùne 55% or 70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

With more antioxidant activity than Acai, Pomegranate, and Blueberries; Cocoa is a ‘superfruit’.

Flavanols in dark chocolate can reduce the resistance of blood flow in the arteries; thereby lowering blood pressure.

Dark Chocolate significantly reduces oxidized LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and increases HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels.

Consequently, much less cholesterol can lodge in the arteries; resulting in a lower risk of heart disease.

Dark Chocolate contains polyphenols which improve insulin sensitivity. This, in turn, helps control blood sugar – and may delay or prevent the onset of diabetes.

