Health benefits of Dùne Dark Chocolate

|NUTRITIONAL VALUE
|4 – 6 grams of Dietary Fiber
|Copper
|56% DV
|Iron
|19% DV
|Magnesium
|15% DV
|Zinc
|9% DV
|Vitamin B12
|3% DV
|Calcium
|2% DV
Nutritional and Daily Values (DV) are based on a 30-gram serving of Dùne 55% or 70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate
With more antioxidant activity than Acai, Pomegranate, and Blueberries; Cocoa is a ‘superfruit’.
Flavanols in dark chocolate can reduce the resistance of blood flow in the arteries; thereby lowering blood pressure.
Dark Chocolate significantly reduces oxidized LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and increases HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels.
Consequently, much less cholesterol can lodge in the arteries; resulting in a lower risk of heart disease.
Dark Chocolate contains polyphenols which improve insulin sensitivity. This, in turn, helps control blood sugar – and may delay or prevent the onset of diabetes.
You can find a full list of Dùne retailers here
This is a featured post.