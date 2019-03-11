After weeks of anticipation fueled by an exciting campaign tagged #Healinginaphone which had social media users engaging and interacting, leading telemedicine mobile Application, ﻿SeekMed﻿ has just announced its launch and availability in Nigeria. SeekMed offer Nigerians the choice of getting impeccable medical diagnostics from the comfort of their home.

The mobile application is home to a host of doctors who are recipients of Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, the third and fourth highest civilian award respectively in the Republic of India, a nation which has become a medical hotspot with improved medical and pharmaceutical advances in Cardiology (Disorders of the heart), Oncology (Cancer related ailments), Neuro-surgery (Nervous system disorders), Nephrology (Kidney disorders) and Orthopedics (Bone disorders) – a major consideration for medical tourists.

Speaking on the unique features of the App, Founder of SeekMed Mr. Alok Awasthi said:

"With SeekMed, you can easily send an appointment request to your trusted doctor, make an online payment, share scans/reports and have video consultation from the comfort of your home, thereby eliminating the often gruesome yet unavoidable decision of traveling long distances for just a few minutes of consultation; a considerably relaxing alternative" he concluded.

SeekMed, a user-friendly mobile interactive medicine application which is available for download on Google Play Store allows patients and physicians to communicate in real-time while maintaining HIPAA compliance. The mobile app is set to curb the inconceivable amount of money spent on medical diagnosis and travel plans whilst offering Nigerians access to a host of top-ranked physicians right from the comfort of their home and on their mobile phone.

Why spend a huge amount of money going to India for medical consultation when there is healing on a mobile phone.

Download SeekMed on Google Play Store:﻿ https://goo.gl/C5NU3P﻿

Website: ﻿www.seekmed.care﻿

Facebook: ﻿www.facebook.com/SeekMed﻿

Twitter/Instagram: ﻿https://twitter.com/seekmedapp ﻿www.instagram.com/seekmedapp﻿

This is a featured post