ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Headmistress docked for alleged conversion, theft

News Agency Of Nigeria

He alleged that the defendant converted ₦‎24,000 being money realised from the school’s common entrance levy to her personal use.

court
court

Recommended articles

The defendant who is the headmistress of Jesebel International School, located in the Imude area of Ojo Lagos, is arraigned. before Magistrate L K J Layeni.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the defendant converted ₦‎24,000 being money realised from the school’s common entrance levy to her personal use.

He said that this was done without the consent of the rightful owner of the school. represented by the school’s proprietress one Maria Otuya.

In counts two, the defendant was alleged to have used her phone number to set up a Whatsapp group in the name of the school, and had added parents of the school pupils.

He alleged that the defendant threatened to use the said social media group to blackmail or defame the character of the said Maria Otuya.

The prosecutor said that the defendant had therefore, conducted herself in a manner capable of breaching public peace by her action

ADVERTISEMENT

The offence, the police said, contravenes the provisions of sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of of ₦‎100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 23 for trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court to rule in Emefiele’s enforcement of right suit July 13

Court to rule in Emefiele’s enforcement of right suit July 13

Motor Park Operators, Drivers laud ban on transportation taskforce in Ebonyi

Motor Park Operators, Drivers laud ban on transportation taskforce in Ebonyi

Gov. Yusuf appoints 13-man board for Kano Pillars FC

Gov. Yusuf appoints 13-man board for Kano Pillars FC

Sulaiman re-elected Bauchi 10th assembly speaker

Sulaiman re-elected Bauchi 10th assembly speaker

Turkey hikes minimum wage by 30% as cost-of-living crisis bites

Turkey hikes minimum wage by 30% as cost-of-living crisis bites

Ortom currently in EFCC custody

Ortom currently in EFCC custody

Ohanaeze calls for support for Tinubu following appointment of new Service Chiefs

Ohanaeze calls for support for Tinubu following appointment of new Service Chiefs

Comprehensive guide to playing and winning Aviator Game by Spribe

Comprehensive guide to playing and winning Aviator Game by Spribe

Kogi Govt to raise ₦‎15bn start-up fund for Kogi State University

Kogi Govt to raise ₦‎15bn start-up fund for Kogi State University

Pulse Sports

Scratch for Rewards: Betway introduces the game-changing scratch & win promotion

Scratch for Rewards: Betway introduces the game-changing scratch & win promotion

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

The judge advised the wife to allow a second chance in the relationship, pointing out that all marriages have their challenges (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Husband's watery sperm forces wife to seek divorce after 2 months of marriage

Sola Ogungbe, a bank manager committed suicide over unpaid loans in Oyo State. [Punch]

Microfinance bank manager reportedly commits suicide over unpaid loans

21-year-old man r*pes girl to d*ath in Enugu [Credit: NAN]

21-year-old man r*pes girl to d*ath in Enugu