Headmistress docked for alleged conversion, theft

The defendant who is the headmistress of Jesebel International School, located in the Imude area of Ojo Lagos, is arraigned. before Magistrate L K J Layeni.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 30.

He alleged that the defendant converted ₦‎24,000 being money realised from the school’s common entrance levy to her personal use.

He said that this was done without the consent of the rightful owner of the school. represented by the school’s proprietress one Maria Otuya.

In counts two, the defendant was alleged to have used her phone number to set up a Whatsapp group in the name of the school, and had added parents of the school pupils.

He alleged that the defendant threatened to use the said social media group to blackmail or defame the character of the said Maria Otuya.

The prosecutor said that the defendant had therefore, conducted herself in a manner capable of breaching public peace by her action

The offence, the police said, contravenes the provisions of sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of of ₦‎100,000 with one surety in like sum.