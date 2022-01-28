RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Headmaster to sweep Bauchi stadium for embezzling school's N145,000

The Chief Magistrate Court 4 sitting in Bauchi metropolis, on Thursday, sentenced a 40-year old man, Mr Abraham Owen, to non-custodial punishment of sweeping the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium for three months.

Mr Owen was found guilty of misappropriating N145,000 belonging to the Alfijir Wisdom Academy, Bauchi, where he served from 2017 to 2019, as the school headmaster.

The plaintiff, Mrs Fatima Shuaibu of the Kafin Tafawa Bayara filed the suit on 2nd June, 2020 against Owen, on a three-count charge of cheating, breach of trust and misappropriation.

The presiding judge, Sadiya Salihu, said that after discreet investigations the accused person was found guilty of the offense and ordered him to pay N130,000 and N20,000 as compensation to the plaintiff.

The trial judge said the judgment was based on sections 305 and 78 of the penal code law of Bauchi state.

The court averred that the non-custodial sentence was to enable the defendant to raise the said amount since he had been disengaged from the school’s employment and had lost his means of livelihood.

The court ordered that the daily labour be carried out under the supervision of a non custodial officer, who should report back to the court on 22nd March, 2022.

