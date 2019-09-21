Those who made it back home have told many stories of near misses and how their dreams and businesses crashed in the crisis.

Some of them expressed sadness while others were angry with a solemn sense of betrayal.

To help the returnees reconnect with their families and transport themselves home, MTN Nigeria gave them free pre-loaded SIM cards with several minutes of talk time, free data and N15,000 cash.

Other organizations and individuals also reached out to offer support to their fellow countrymen and women.

Nigerians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa determined to start afresh

Speaking with some of the returnees, they were happy and thankful to Air Peace, MTN and other compassionate Nigerians who offered them assistance.

“MTN gave me the SIM card that I’m using now,” a young returnee who pleaded anonymity said. “I also received some money. It helped a lot. I’ve reached home and I’ve seen my people.”

One of the returnees said her experience in South Africa was contrary to what she had in mind before emigrating to the country two years ago.

When the situation became too bleak with the xenophobic attacks, she was faced with a dilemma of either going home or risking it till the worse happens. And just like many other returnees, she decided to head home to start afresh. But to a lot of them, having to pay a flight ticket of at least N147,000 after their losses was hard. So, they were left stranded until Air Peace offered to bring them home, free of charge.

This gesture was seen as answered prayers and more than 600 people registered their interest for repatriation. Their request was granted and on late Wednesday last week, the first batch of 189 people were brought home by Air Peace, amidst mixed emotions.

Another returnee who was angry with the government thanked Air Peace’s CEO, Allen Onyema for bringing them home and added that she was grateful for receiving N100,000 from Prophet T. B. Joshua as well.

“Left to the government, we would have all died in South Africa,” she said. “I received MTN SIM card and some money at the Airport. I even thought it was from the government. I didn’t know it was from MTN.”

“The shop of my sister who is heavily pregnant was destroyed, so I had to bring her home with the kids,” another man said. “The whole thing has shaken us so much, but we thank God for life.”

More Nigerians are still expected to return home in the coming weeks until the 640 people who voluntarily signed up for repatriation are all evacuated from South Africa.

Nigerians have been urged to stay calm as the government of both countries work to resolve all issues concerning the disharmony that leads to the xenophobic attacks.

Those who have returned so far believe they can still achieve their destinies here in Nigeria despite the setback.

