He used to cane me like a child - Wife begs for divorce from 'abusive' husband

News Agency Of Nigeria

The presiding Judge, however, adjourned the matter until Feb. 1 for hearing.

Divorce

She said this in a divorce petition filed against her husband in court.

“My husband always beats me whenever we have a little misunderstanding. He uses a cane to beat me like a child, leaving lots of bruises on my body,” she said.

She said her husband took a loan of N350,000 from her and promised to pay it back but did not

“My husband collected my money and traveled out of the country leaving me and our children helpless.

“When I called him he said I should move on with my life. That he has found a better wife over there, and that he has moved on.”

“I beg this honourable court to grant me the custody of the children of this marriage and dissolve the marriage and order my husband to send monthly upkeep of N50,000 and their school fees,” she said.

The respondent, Frank, was not present in court.

