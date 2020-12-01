In her statement before Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, Iyabo said she had lived in great fear and panic for the past six years of marriage.

“My lord, it is usually one day, one trouble, with me in Richard’s home because he tortures me like a common criminal if I go out or do anything he is not happy with.

“In fact, he tracks me around the house with his gun and even locks me out at the midnight with our two children.

“Besides, Richard monitors my movements in town. Worst still, he is such an irresponsible man because he neither caters for the children nor I,” Iyabo said.

Iyabo’s mother corroborated her daughter’s statement, saying that Richard could kill her daughter if the court failed to act now.

“I can’t count how many times I have settled quarrels between them and on each occasion, Richard went back home to unleash mayhem on her,” Iyabo’s mom said, in her testimony to the court.

However, Richard, a mobile police officer, objected to the suit and prayed the court to help keep his marriage because he still needed her.

He admitted guilt but promised to make amends.

In his judgment, Odunade, however, pronounced the marriage dissolved in the interest of peace.

He awarded custody of the two children from the union, to the petitioner, and directed the respondent to pay N10,000 as their monthly feeding allowance, including being responsible for their education and welfare.