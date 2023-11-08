ADVERTISEMENT
He didn't rape me - 20-year-old lady defends boyfriend in court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tasie was accused of defiling the witness by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her when she was 16 years old.

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]
A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

The witness, while being led in evidence by the state counsel, Olufunke Adegoke, said that Tasie, whom she had a newborn baby with, was her boyfriend.

She also told the court that she was 19 years old when she got pregnant and not 16.

“Yes, I know the defendant. He is my boyfriend.

“I am here in this court to say that he did not rape me and he is my boyfriend.

“I was not 16 years old when I got pregnant, I was 19.”

The witness told the court that her aunt reported the case at Langbasa Police Station when she found aunt that she was pregnant.

She, however, said that the defendant did not deny the pregnancy at the station.

The witness further indicted her aunt's husband for asking her out.

“The human rights police said we should do family planning and that I should start living with Victory but my aunt's husband said no.

“My aunt's husband told me he was asking me out and I refused but I went to get pregnant for a wretched boy.

“I did not make any statement at the police station that I was raped,” she said.

During cross-examination by the defence counsel, Rukayat Owolabi, the witness confirmed that there was no forceful intercourse between her and the defendant and that she was 19 years old in 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tasie is standing a count charge of defilement, which he pleaded not guilty to.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until Dec.13 for continuation of trial.

