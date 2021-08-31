RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

He beats, squeezes my breast forcefully - Wife divorces abusive husband

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa, on Tuesday dissolved the 10-year-old marriage between Mercy Okolie and her husband, Henry Nwaodi on grounds of battery.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Abubakar Tijjani said all efforts to reconcile the parties failed.

“This union was dissolved in the interest of peace.

“I also urge the parties to maintain peace at all time. Any violation of this order of the court will amount to contempt with grave consequences,” he said.

He directed the parties to collect their divorce certificate from the registrar’s office.

The court granted custody of the four children to Okolie.

The judge further ordered Nwaodi to pay N20,000 to Okolie as monthly upkeep and N34,000 on each child’s school fees per term.

In her petition, Okolie alleged that her husband was a bully, a wife beater and did not take care of the family.

“My husband has failed in his matrimonial obligations as a husband and father.

“He has also failed to provide me and our children with basic necessities.

“I have been the one providing for the home financially, feeding and paying for our house rent

“At every slight provocation, he beats and squeezes my breast forcefully and threatens to kill me.

“My husband is also smokes cannabis, cigarettes and is hostile to our children.

“Please, let this honourable court separate us, there is no longer love in the union and nothing can bring us together again”, she said.

The respondent did not object to the separation.

